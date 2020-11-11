Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went up by 10.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock price has collected 8.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Southwestern Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE :SWN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Southwestern Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.42, which is $0.53 above the current price. SWN currently public float of 600.80M and currently shorts hold a 9.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWN was 17.00M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN stocks went up by 8.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.71% and a quarterly performance of -6.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for Southwestern Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.52% for SWN stocks with a simple moving average of 13.10% for the last 200 days.

SWN Trading at 7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 16.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Equity return is now at value -189.10, with -56.20 for asset returns.

