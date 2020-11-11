Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) went down by -15.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.38. The company’s stock price has collected -8.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Dada Group’s JDDJ Closes 1020 Supermarket Shopping Festival with Record Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ :DADA) Right Now?

DADA currently public float of 220.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DADA was 1.08M shares.

DADA’s Market Performance

DADA stocks went down by -8.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.05% and a quarterly performance of 7.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.71% for Dada Nexus Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.53% for DADA stocks with a simple moving average of 5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $40 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to DADA, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on October 05th of the current year.

DADA Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares sank -17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA fell by -8.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.70. In addition, Dada Nexus Limited saw 75.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.29 for the present operating margin

+3.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Limited stands at -79.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

