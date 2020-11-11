Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Chubb Limited (CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.74. The company’s stock price has collected 11.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/09/20 that Why an Insurance-Tech Pioneer Chose a Sale Over an IPO

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE :CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CB is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Chubb Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $147.82, which is -$6.21 below the current price. CB currently public float of 449.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CB was 1.86M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

CB stocks went up by 11.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.72% and a quarterly performance of 16.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Chubb Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.30% for CB stocks with a simple moving average of 20.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $163 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $132, previously predicting the price at $123. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 29th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CB, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

CB Trading at 23.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +27.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.71. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Lupica John J, who sale 6,044 shares at the price of $138.00 back on Nov 03. After this action, Lupica John J now owns 169,921 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $834,072 using the latest closing price.

Shasta Theodore, the Director of Chubb Limited, sale 1,101 shares at $116.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Shasta Theodore is holding 16,686 shares at $128,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +13.03. The total capital return value is set at 7.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.72. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 31.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.70. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

