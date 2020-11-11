Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went up by 10.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock price has collected 16.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Update

Is It Worth Investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :LXRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LXRX is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.37. LXRX currently public float of 41.10M and currently shorts hold a 22.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LXRX was 837.95K shares.

LXRX’s Market Performance

LXRX stocks went up by 16.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.09% and a quarterly performance of -31.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.07% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.39% for LXRX stocks with a simple moving average of -34.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXRX reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for LXRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2019.

Gabelli & Co gave a rating of “Buy” to LXRX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

LXRX Trading at -11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares sank -13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX rose by +16.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2650. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -69.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.81 for the present operating margin

+98.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +40.40. The total capital return value is set at 58.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.67. Equity return is now at value -167.50, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 210.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.83. Total debt to assets is 58.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 200.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

