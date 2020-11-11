Is Yext Inc. (YEXT) a Keeper?

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) went down by -6.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s stock price has collected -0.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that New Yext Plugin Brings the Power of Answers to WordPress

Is It Worth Investing in Yext Inc. (NYSE :YEXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YEXT is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Yext Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.22, which is $1.93 above the current price. YEXT currently public float of 106.73M and currently shorts hold a 7.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YEXT was 1.01M shares.

YEXT’s Market Performance

YEXT stocks went down by -0.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.05% and a quarterly performance of 5.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for Yext Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.35% for YEXT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YEXT stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for YEXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YEXT in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $25 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to YEXT, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

YEXT Trading at 3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.71. In addition, Yext Inc. saw 21.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YEXT starting from Distelburger Brian, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $17.25 back on Nov 03. After this action, Distelburger Brian now owns 3,398,037 shares of Yext Inc., valued at $172,497 using the latest closing price.

CAKEBREAD STEVEN, the Chief Financial Officer of Yext Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $16.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that CAKEBREAD STEVEN is holding 28,565 shares at $164,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YEXT

Equity return is now at value -63.70, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored