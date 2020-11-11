Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.40. The company’s stock price has collected 2.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Masters 2020, Live and Nationwide on SiriusXM

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIRI is at 1.12.

SIRI currently public float of 1.04B and currently shorts hold a 15.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIRI was 25.90M shares.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI stocks went up by 2.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.35% and a quarterly performance of -1.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.06% for SIRI stocks with a simple moving average of 2.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIRI reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for SIRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SIRI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 22nd of the current year.

SIRI Trading at 5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who sale 84,750 shares at the price of $5.60 back on May 12. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 413,595 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $474,261 using the latest closing price.

BARRY THOMAS D, the Senior VP & Controller of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 261,159 shares at $7.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that BARRY THOMAS D is holding 1,026,787 shares at $1,885,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.53 for the present operating margin

+43.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 27.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.47. Equity return is now at value -137.30, with 9.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

