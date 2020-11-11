Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)?

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) went up by 7.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.72. The company’s stock price has collected 16.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Just Energy Announces the Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE :JE) Right Now?

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Just Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.11, which is $2.05 above the current price. JE currently public float of 2.96M and currently shorts hold a 10.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JE was 2.56M shares.

JE’s Market Performance

JE stocks went up by 16.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.33% and a quarterly performance of -47.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for Just Energy Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.21% for JE stocks with a simple moving average of -64.29% for the last 200 days.

JE Trading at -19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JE rose by +16.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.37. In addition, Just Energy Group Inc. saw -89.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.28 for the present operating margin

+21.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Just Energy Group Inc. stands at -10.75. The total capital return value is set at 22.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

