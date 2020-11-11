Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) went up by 17.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.71. The company’s stock price has collected 15.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Granite Provides Business Update and Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Select Financial Information

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE :GVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Granite Construction Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is -$5.92 below the current price. GVA currently public float of 46.20M and currently shorts hold a 10.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GVA was 364.10K shares.

GVA’s Market Performance

GVA stocks went up by 15.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.60% and a quarterly performance of 20.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for Granite Construction Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.57% for GVA stocks with a simple moving average of 27.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GVA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GVA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GVA reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for GVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 28th, 2019.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to GVA, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

GVA Trading at 26.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares surge +21.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVA rose by +15.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.84. In addition, Granite Construction Incorporated saw -14.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVA starting from Jigisha Desai, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Nov 18. After this action, Jigisha Desai now owns 24,000 shares of Granite Construction Incorporated, valued at $75,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.51 for the present operating margin

+11.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Construction Incorporated stands at +1.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02.

Based on Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA), the company’s capital structure generated 28.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.05. Total debt to assets is 15.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

