Is Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) a Keeper?

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) went up by 27.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s stock price has collected 7.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that CORRECTING and REPLACING — Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Fifth Aframax Tanker

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ :PSHG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSHG is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Performance Shipping Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $493920.00. PSHG currently public float of 2.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSHG was 113.87K shares.

PSHG’s Market Performance

PSHG stocks went up by 7.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.23% and a quarterly performance of -27.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.47% for Performance Shipping Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.02% for PSHG stocks with a simple moving average of -5.46% for the last 200 days.

PSHG Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares surge +3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSHG rose by +41.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Performance Shipping Inc. saw -45.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.32 for the present operating margin

+31.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Shipping Inc. stands at -119.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.42. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG), the company’s capital structure generated 34.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.63. Total debt to assets is 24.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

