Is Baidu Inc. (BIDU) a Keeper?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.38. The company’s stock price has collected 6.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that Baidu to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ :BIDU) Right Now?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 93.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIDU is at 1.14.

BIDU currently public float of 268.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIDU was 3.34M shares.

BIDU’s Market Performance

BIDU stocks went up by 6.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.16% and a quarterly performance of 13.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Baidu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.56% for BIDU stocks with a simple moving average of 21.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIDU stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BIDU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIDU in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $170 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BIDU, setting the target price at $122 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

BIDU Trading at 11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +12.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.24. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.87 for the present operating margin

+41.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc. stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 2.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.89. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc. (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 47.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.40. Total debt to assets is 26.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

