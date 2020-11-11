Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.80. The company’s stock price has collected -5.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that New Research Shows Attackers Turning to Encrypted Attacks During Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ :ZS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Zscaler Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $152.95, which is $23.33 above the current price. ZS currently public float of 73.50M and currently shorts hold a 10.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZS was 2.29M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stocks went down by -5.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.47% and a quarterly performance of 7.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 189.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for Zscaler Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.71% for ZS stocks with a simple moving average of 27.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $190 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ZS, setting the target price at $171 in the report published on August 20th of the current year.

ZS Trading at -10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -17.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.02. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 174.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from BLASING KAREN, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $134.87 back on Nov 02. After this action, BLASING KAREN now owns 1,637 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $404,619 using the latest closing price.

Schlossman Robert, the Chief Legal Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 21,000 shares at $150.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08, which means that Schlossman Robert is holding 144,546 shares at $3,152,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.99 for the present operating margin

+77.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -26.69. The total capital return value is set at -11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.68. Equity return is now at value -31.70, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 186.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 49.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

