Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) went down by -5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.43. The company’s stock price has collected 9.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Qorvo(R) Wins U.S. Government Project to Create Advanced, State-of-the-Art, RF Semiconductor Packaging Center

Is It Worth Investing in Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ :QRVO) Right Now?

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Qorvo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $159.24, which is $16.84 above the current price. QRVO currently public float of 113.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QRVO was 1.21M shares.

QRVO’s Market Performance

QRVO stocks went up by 9.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.30% and a quarterly performance of 7.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for Qorvo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.45% for QRVO stocks with a simple moving average of 26.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $160 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to QRVO, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on October 01st of the current year.

QRVO Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.21. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 21.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from SPRADLEY SUSAN LOUISE, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $151.63 back on Nov 09. After this action, SPRADLEY SUSAN LOUISE now owns 6,868 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $651,988 using the latest closing price.

Klein James L, the VP and Pres. Infra. & Defense of Qorvo Inc., sale 1,440 shares at $125.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Klein James L is holding 47,345 shares at $181,109 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.27 for the present operating margin

+42.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +10.32. The total capital return value is set at 9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc. (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.74. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored