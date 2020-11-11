Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went up by 11.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock price has collected 25.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Rite Aid Unveils Vision for the Future of Retail Pharmacy

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE :RAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAD is at 0.65.

RAD currently public float of 53.50M and currently shorts hold a 28.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAD was 3.30M shares.

RAD’s Market Performance

RAD stocks went up by 25.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.40% and a quarterly performance of -16.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for Rite Aid Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.51% for RAD stocks with a simple moving average of -7.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2020.

RAD Trading at 14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +27.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -19.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Equity return is now at value -48.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored