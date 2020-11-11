Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM)

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) went up by 4.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.70. The company’s stock price has collected -1.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/20 that It’s Hard to Find Cheap Growth. 9 Stocks to Consider.

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE :PHM) Right Now?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHM is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for PulteGroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.92, which is $9.64 above the current price. PHM currently public float of 259.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHM was 2.68M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM stocks went down by -1.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.97% and a quarterly performance of -6.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for PulteGroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.21% for PHM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $60 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2020.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHM reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for PHM stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PHM, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on October 23rd of the current year.

PHM Trading at -5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -11.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.15. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw 9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from Sheldon Todd N, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $41.49 back on Oct 27. After this action, Sheldon Todd N now owns 63,313 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $207,445 using the latest closing price.

OShaughnessy Robert, the Exec. VP & CFO of PulteGroup Inc., sale 35,726 shares at $44.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that OShaughnessy Robert is holding 209,017 shares at $1,577,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.33 for the present operating margin

+23.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc. stands at +9.85. The total capital return value is set at 16.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.47. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 58.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.84. Total debt to assets is 29.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored