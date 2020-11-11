Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Kellogg Company (K)

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Pringles(R) Turns Up The Heat With New Scorchin’ Lineup Featuring Fan-Favorite Flavors

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE :K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for K is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Kellogg Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.05, which is $6.49 above the current price. K currently public float of 341.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of K was 1.90M shares.

K’s Market Performance

K stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.20% and a quarterly performance of -7.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.97% for Kellogg Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.52% for K stocks with a simple moving average of -1.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $79 based on the research report published on August 28th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to K, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

K Trading at -1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.05. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 83,333 shares at the price of $63.32 back on Nov 10. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 60,715,171 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $5,276,479 using the latest closing price.

HOOD CHRISTOPHER M, the Senior Vice President of Kellogg Company, sale 1,700 shares at $64.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that HOOD CHRISTOPHER M is holding 25,689 shares at $109,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Equity return is now at value 42.00, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored