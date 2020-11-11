Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) went down by -4.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Duck Creek Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :DCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.22, which is $9.67 above the current price. DCT currently public float of 51.55M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCT was 605.34K shares.

DCT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.30% for Duck Creek Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.04% for DCT stocks with a simple moving average of -3.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $53 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DCT, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

DCT Trading at -4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCT fell by -9.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.45. In addition, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

