Here’s Our Rant About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) went down by -5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s stock price has collected -6.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that (PR) /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — Wheaton Precious Metals Corp./

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE :WPM) Right Now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPM is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.85, which is $16.54 above the current price. WPM currently public float of 448.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPM was 1.87M shares.

WPM’s Market Performance

WPM stocks went down by -6.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.95% and a quarterly performance of -10.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.24% for WPM stocks with a simple moving average of 5.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $56 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to WPM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

WPM Trading at -11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.79. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 48.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.18 for the present operating margin

+39.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +10.00. The total capital return value is set at 4.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 16.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.16. Total debt to assets is 13.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored