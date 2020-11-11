Here’s How Your Trade Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Aggressively Right Now

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) went down by -6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.80. The company’s stock price has collected 9.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Kingsoft Cloud to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 18, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :KC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $291.15, which is $7.76 above the current price. KC currently public float of 8.25M and currently shorts hold a 46.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KC was 1.52M shares.

KC’s Market Performance

KC stocks went up by 9.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.84% and a quarterly performance of 6.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.96% for KC stocks with a simple moving average of 13.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

KC Trading at 6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC rose by +9.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.97. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 44.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Equity return is now at value 95.80, with -19.60 for asset returns.

