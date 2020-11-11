Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) went up by 8.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.93. The company’s stock price has collected 39.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that New Investor Presentation Available on Global Blue Website

Is It Worth Investing in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE :GB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Global Blue Group Holding AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GB currently public float of 4.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GB was 188.09K shares.

GB’s Market Performance

GB stocks went up by 39.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.58% and a quarterly performance of -0.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.78% for Global Blue Group Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.11% for GB stocks with a simple moving average of 5.64% for the last 200 days.

GB Trading at 29.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +26.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GB rose by +39.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, Global Blue Group Holding AG saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GB

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

