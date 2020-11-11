Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) went up by 7.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.51. The company’s stock price has collected 18.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Exantas Capital Corp. Reports Results For Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE :XAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XAN is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Exantas Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. XAN currently public float of 30.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XAN was 623.48K shares.

XAN’s Market Performance

XAN stocks went up by 18.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.54% and a quarterly performance of 4.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Exantas Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.12% for XAN stocks with a simple moving average of -34.29% for the last 200 days.

XAN Trading at 22.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +15.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAN rose by +18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Exantas Capital Corp. saw -77.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAN starting from Jesberger Jaclyn, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Aug 20. After this action, Jesberger Jaclyn now owns 8,000 shares of Exantas Capital Corp., valued at $19,840 using the latest closing price.

BRYANT DAVID J, the SVP, CFO & Treas. of Exantas Capital Corp., purchase 4,200 shares at $17.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that BRYANT DAVID J is holding 105,356 shares at $75,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.03 for the present operating margin

+93.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exantas Capital Corp. stands at +25.00. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.02. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN), the company’s capital structure generated 336.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.09. Total debt to assets is 76.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

