Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went down by -6.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.61. The company’s stock price has collected 4.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Enphase Energy and Cutler Bay Solar Solutions Partner to Deliver 1.5 MWh of Battery Storage Systems to Florida Homes

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 85.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.02.

ENPH currently public float of 115.25M and currently shorts hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 3.58M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 4.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.75% and a quarterly performance of 53.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 483.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for Enphase Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.44% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 81.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $118 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 28th, 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to ENPH, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on October 15th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at 20.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +239.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.97. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw 318.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from McNeil Jeff, who sale 5,932 shares at the price of $99.01 back on Nov 02. After this action, McNeil Jeff now owns 243,971 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $587,327 using the latest closing price.

McNeil Jeff, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $86.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that McNeil Jeff is holding 249,903 shares at $648,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.87 for the present operating margin

+35.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +25.81. The total capital return value is set at 41.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 68.02. Equity return is now at value 51.70, with 18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 43.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.29. Total debt to assets is 16.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored