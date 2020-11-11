Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that WeissLaw LLP Reminds BSTC, PNM, and DNKN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DNKN) Right Now?

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNKN is at 0.94.

DNKN currently public float of 82.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNKN was 1.81M shares.

DNKN’s Market Performance

DNKN stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.65% and a quarterly performance of 48.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.53% for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.13% for DNKN stocks with a simple moving average of 50.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNKN

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNKN reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $78. The rating they have provided for DNKN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 01st, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to DNKN, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on September 21st of the current year.

DNKN Trading at 23.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares surge +24.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNKN rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.42. In addition, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. saw 40.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNKN starting from Murphy Scott, who sale 14,500 shares at the price of $72.12 back on Aug 13. After this action, Murphy Scott now owns 12,242 shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., valued at $1,045,740 using the latest closing price.

Raskopf Karen, the Chief Comm & Sust Officer of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., sale 44,828 shares at $71.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Raskopf Karen is holding 0 shares at $3,191,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNKN

Equity return is now at value -37.60, with 5.70 for asset returns.

