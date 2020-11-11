Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) went down by -7.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.11. The company’s stock price has collected 6.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BOOT) Right Now?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOOT is at 2.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.45, which is -$3.37 below the current price. BOOT currently public float of 28.75M and currently shorts hold a 19.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOOT was 712.94K shares.

BOOT’s Market Performance

BOOT stocks went up by 6.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.88% and a quarterly performance of 55.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Boot Barn Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.31% for BOOT stocks with a simple moving average of 56.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $31 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2020.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOOT reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for BOOT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 21st, 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to BOOT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

BOOT Trading at 24.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT rose by +6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.99. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. saw -13.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Hazen John, who sale 13,482 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Nov 03. After this action, Hazen John now owns 752 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., valued at $471,871 using the latest closing price.

Morris Brenda I, the Director of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Morris Brenda I is holding 11,844 shares at $206,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+32.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at +5.67. The total capital return value is set at 12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.21. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), the company’s capital structure generated 135.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.47. Total debt to assets is 44.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

