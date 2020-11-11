Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) went up by 8.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.36. The company’s stock price has collected 18.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ATRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRA is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.67. ATRA currently public float of 44.80M and currently shorts hold a 34.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRA was 767.80K shares.

ATRA’s Market Performance

ATRA stocks went up by 18.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.71% and a quarterly performance of 26.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.24% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.39% for ATRA stocks with a simple moving average of 29.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $28 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ATRA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

ATRA Trading at 11.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA rose by +18.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 4,807 shares at the price of $12.09 back on Aug 18. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 260,037 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $58,117 using the latest closing price.

Koppikar Utpal, the Chief Financial Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 1,496 shares at $12.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Koppikar Utpal is holding 133,530 shares at $18,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

The total capital return value is set at -91.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.33. Equity return is now at value -97.00, with -84.00 for asset returns.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 4.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

