Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) went up by 12.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.15. The company’s stock price has collected 27.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST LX, CLNC and BTU – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Is It Worth Investing in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE :CLNC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. CLNC currently public float of 127.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLNC was 431.57K shares.

CLNC’s Market Performance

CLNC stocks went up by 27.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.04% and a quarterly performance of 5.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.06% for CLNC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNC

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNC reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CLNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 06th, 2019.

CLNC Trading at 31.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +32.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNC rose by +27.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. saw -47.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNC starting from Palame David A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.70 back on Sep 23. After this action, Palame David A now owns 84,395 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., valued at $47,000 using the latest closing price.

Palame David A, the GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Palame David A is holding 74,395 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.51 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. stands at -74.60. The total capital return value is set at -2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.56. Equity return is now at value -32.10, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC), the company’s capital structure generated 234.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.14. Total debt to assets is 67.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored