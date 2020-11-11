Civeo Corporation (CVEO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) went up by 12.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock price has collected 36.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Civeo Corporation Announces 1-for-12 Reverse Share Split

Is It Worth Investing in Civeo Corporation (NYSE :CVEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVEO is at 3.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Civeo Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.88. CVEO currently public float of 134.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVEO was 586.08K shares.

CVEO’s Market Performance

CVEO stocks went up by 36.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.59% and a quarterly performance of 1.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.50% for Civeo Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.63% for CVEO stocks with a simple moving average of 26.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVEO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CVEO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CVEO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $3.50 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2017.

Scotia Howard Weil, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVEO reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for CVEO stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on July 13th, 2016.

Scotia Howard Weil gave a rating of “Focus Stock” to CVEO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

CVEO Trading at 27.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.15%, as shares surge +40.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVEO rose by +36.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6900. In addition, Civeo Corporation saw -28.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVEO starting from LAMBERT MARTIN, who purchase 183,190 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Jun 22. After this action, LAMBERT MARTIN now owns 991,989 shares of Civeo Corporation, valued at $115,410 using the latest closing price.

LAMBERT MARTIN, the Director of Civeo Corporation, purchase 116,810 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 19, which means that LAMBERT MARTIN is holding 808,799 shares at $72,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.29 for the present operating margin

+7.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civeo Corporation stands at -11.09. The total capital return value is set at -2.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.84. Equity return is now at value -90.30, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Based on Civeo Corporation (CVEO), the company’s capital structure generated 78.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.91. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

