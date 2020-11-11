Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) Just Got Our Attention

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Churchill Capital Corp II Posts Presentation for Investor Call Related to Additional $400 Million Investment and Strategic Support Agreement With Prosus N.V.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE :CCX) Right Now?

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 249.63 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of CCX was 814.11K shares.

CCX’s Market Performance

CCX stocks went up by 0.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.18% and a quarterly performance of -4.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.63% for Churchill Capital Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.95% for CCX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.78% for the last 200 days.

CCX Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.59%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCX rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp II saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.87.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored