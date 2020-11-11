Can GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Remain Competitive?

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) went up by 7.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.36. The company’s stock price has collected 7.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE :GLOG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLOG is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for GasLog Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.76. GLOG currently public float of 80.51M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLOG was 680.26K shares.

GLOG’s Market Performance

GLOG stocks went up by 7.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.57% and a quarterly performance of -24.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.46% for GasLog Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.14% for GLOG stocks with a simple moving average of -29.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOG stocks, with DNB Markets repeating the rating for GLOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLOG in the upcoming period, according to DNB Markets is $4.70 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2020.

DNB Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLOG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GLOG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLOG, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

GLOG Trading at -8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares sank -4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOG rose by +7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, GasLog Ltd. saw -73.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+50.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for GasLog Ltd. stands at -15.05. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.81. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), the company’s capital structure generated 487.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.96. Total debt to assets is 64.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 448.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

