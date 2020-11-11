Buy or Sell International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) went down by -0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock price has collected 12.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that IGT ADVANTAGE Casino Management System Advances the Player Experience in Vietnam

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE :IGT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IGT is at 1.99.

IGT currently public float of 99.30M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IGT was 2.25M shares.

IGT’s Market Performance

IGT stocks went up by 12.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.37% and a quarterly performance of -2.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for International Game Technology PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.25% for IGT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGT reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for IGT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

Societe Generale gave a rating of “Hold” to IGT, setting the target price at $8.20 in the report published on May 21st of the current year.

IGT Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT rose by +12.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw -32.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.46 for the present operating margin

+38.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at -0.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.20. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on International Game Technology PLC (IGT), the company’s capital structure generated 510.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.63. Total debt to assets is 62.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 479.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

