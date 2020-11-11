Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -6.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s stock price has collected 1.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Should you invest in Advanced Micro Devices, American Airlines, Alibaba, Citigroup, or Qualcomm?

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 108.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.19, which is $9.03 above the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.19B and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 53.82M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went up by 1.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.47% and a quarterly performance of -5.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.72% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.44% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of 24.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $100 based on the research report published on November 06th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $84. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 04th, 2020.

AMD Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.40. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 70.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Bergman Rick, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $74.88 back on Nov 03. After this action, Bergman Rick now owns 73,891 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $149,760 using the latest closing price.

Norrod Forrest Eugene, the SVP & GM DESG of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $83.87 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Norrod Forrest Eugene is holding 676,245 shares at $6,290,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 13.80 for asset returns.

