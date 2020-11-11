A Lesson to Learn: Team Inc. (TISI)

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) went up by 28.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.73. The company’s stock price has collected 44.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Team, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Team Inc. (NYSE :TISI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TISI is at 1.73.

TISI currently public float of 29.74M and currently shorts hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TISI was 280.74K shares.

TISI’s Market Performance

TISI stocks went up by 44.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.13% and a quarterly performance of 32.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.13% for Team Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.79% for TISI stocks with a simple moving average of 24.88% for the last 200 days.

TISI Trading at 44.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TISI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares surge +42.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TISI rose by +44.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, Team Inc. saw -46.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TISI starting from Gatti Amerino, who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $7.38 back on Mar 18. After this action, Gatti Amerino now owns 92,383 shares of Team Inc., valued at $95,940 using the latest closing price.

Ball Susan M., the Executive Vice President & CFO of Team Inc., purchase 6,500 shares at $16.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Ball Susan M. is holding 6,500 shares at $105,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TISI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

+28.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Team Inc. stands at -2.79. The total capital return value is set at -0.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.98. Equity return is now at value -62.90, with -23.60 for asset returns.

Based on Team Inc. (TISI), the company’s capital structure generated 92.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.94. Total debt to assets is 40.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

