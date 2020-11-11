A Lesson to Learn: Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) went down by -6.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.62. The company’s stock price has collected -3.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Revance to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RVNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVNC is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.64, which is $11.26 above the current price. RVNC currently public float of 53.95M and currently shorts hold a 7.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVNC was 598.01K shares.

RVNC’s Market Performance

RVNC stocks went down by -3.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.29% and a quarterly performance of 4.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.23% for Revance Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.61% for RVNC stocks with a simple moving average of 11.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $42 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVNC reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RVNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to RVNC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

RVNC Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares sank -6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.80. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 58.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Rankin Aubrey, who sale 33,119 shares at the price of $26.15 back on Oct 29. After this action, Rankin Aubrey now owns 543,803 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $865,949 using the latest closing price.

Rankin Aubrey, the President, Innovation & Tech of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 33,119 shares at $26.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Rankin Aubrey is holding 576,922 shares at $867,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39820.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -38602.66. The total capital return value is set at -81.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.32. Equity return is now at value -89.00, with -47.20 for asset returns.

Based on Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.53. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,083.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored