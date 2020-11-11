A Lesson to Learn: CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.31. The company’s stock price has collected 11.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that 2020 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE :CNHI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNHI is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for CNH Industrial N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.43, which is -$0.55 below the current price. CNHI currently public float of 996.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNHI was 1.78M shares.

CNHI’s Market Performance

CNHI stocks went up by 11.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.08% and a quarterly performance of 21.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for CNH Industrial N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.24% for CNHI stocks with a simple moving average of 27.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNHI reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for CNHI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to CNHI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

CNHI Trading at 15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI rose by +11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.53. In addition, CNH Industrial N.V. saw -13.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.83 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 10.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 416.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.62. Total debt to assets is 53.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 416.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.

