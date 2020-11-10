Why Trex Company Inc. (TREX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) went down by -14.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.23. The company’s stock price has collected -5.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that Trex Company Named Among FORTUNE’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE :TREX) Right Now?

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TREX is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Trex Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.00, which is $10.11 above the current price. TREX currently public float of 115.17M and currently shorts hold a 8.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TREX was 796.41K shares.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX stocks went down by -5.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.98% and a quarterly performance of 0.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for Trex Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.73% for TREX stocks with a simple moving average of 13.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $71 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREX reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for TREX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

TREX Trading at -6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares sank -14.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.83. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw 51.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREX starting from Gupp William R., who sale 7,040 shares at the price of $72.16 back on Nov 04. After this action, Gupp William R. now owns 102,960 shares of Trex Company Inc., valued at $507,997 using the latest closing price.

Cline James E, the Director of Trex Company Inc., sale 12,100 shares at $137.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Cline James E is holding 24,347 shares at $1,664,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.25 for the present operating margin

+41.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trex Company Inc. stands at +19.42. The total capital return value is set at 45.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.03. Equity return is now at value 34.50, with 25.70 for asset returns.

Based on Trex Company Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored