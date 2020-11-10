Wall Street Pummels Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) After Recent Earnings Report

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went down by -13.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE :TDOC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Teladoc Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $247.29, which is $68.98 above the current price. TDOC currently public float of 83.82M and currently shorts hold a 19.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDOC was 3.49M shares.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC stocks went down by -6.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.40% and a quarterly performance of -3.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.00% for Teladoc Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.13% for TDOC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $250 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDOC reach a price target of $252. The rating they have provided for TDOC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDOC, setting the target price at $249 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

TDOC Trading at -15.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.76. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw 112.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from GOREVIC JASON N, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $200.27 back on Nov 04. After this action, GOREVIC JASON N now owns 637,593 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $1,001,350 using the latest closing price.

Turitz Andrew, the SVP – Business Development of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 1,389 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Turitz Andrew is holding 4,015 shares at $277,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -5.50 for asset returns.

