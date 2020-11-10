Wall Street Pummels Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) After Recent Earnings Report

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) went down by -3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ :SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.94, which is $5.38 above the current price. SFM currently public float of 117.33M and currently shorts hold a 15.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFM was 2.22M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM stocks went up by 5.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.23% and a quarterly performance of -17.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.35% for SFM stocks with a simple moving average of -8.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $37 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to SFM, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

SFM Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.56. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Blum Kristen E, who purchase 2,750 shares at the price of $18.50 back on Nov 02. After this action, Blum Kristen E now owns 31,193 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $50,875 using the latest closing price.

Fortunato Joe, the Director of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., purchase 13,000 shares at $18.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Fortunato Joe is holding 45,169 shares at $244,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+31.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +2.66. The total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.87. Equity return is now at value 35.80, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 298.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.89. Total debt to assets is 61.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 198.79 and the total asset turnover is 2.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored