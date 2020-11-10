Wall Street Pummels Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) After Recent Earnings Report

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) went down by -19.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.71. The company’s stock price has collected -10.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that Logitech G Teams up With Riot Games for an Exclusive League of Legends Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ :LOGI) Right Now?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOGI is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Logitech International S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.25, which is $25.11 above the current price. LOGI currently public float of 167.73M and currently shorts hold a 6.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOGI was 720.67K shares.

LOGI’s Market Performance

LOGI stocks went down by -10.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.55% and a quarterly performance of 5.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Logitech International S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.84% for LOGI stocks with a simple moving average of 25.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to LOGI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

LOGI Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI fell by -10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.85. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw 60.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Darrell Bracken, who sale 41,666 shares at the price of $84.66 back on Nov 02. After this action, Darrell Bracken now owns 765,172 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $3,527,395 using the latest closing price.

Arunkundrum Prakash, the Head of Global Operations of Logitech International S.A., sale 5,000 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Arunkundrum Prakash is holding 57,262 shares at $475,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Equity return is now at value 44.20, with 25.70 for asset returns.

