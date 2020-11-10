The Chart for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) went up by 10.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.38. The company’s stock price has collected 9.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX :GTE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTE is at 1.91.

GTE currently public float of 360.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTE was 1.94M shares.

GTE’s Market Performance

GTE stocks went up by 9.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.02% and a quarterly performance of -29.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.27% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.79% for GTE stocks with a simple moving average of -41.42% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE rose by +9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2092. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw -82.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from GMT CAPITAL CORP, who sale 151,500 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Nov 05. After this action, GMT CAPITAL CORP now owns 75,275,028 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $28,785 using the latest closing price.

GMT CAPITAL CORP, the 10% Owner of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., sale 44,500 shares at $0.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that GMT CAPITAL CORP is holding 75,426,528 shares at $8,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.85 for the present operating margin

+24.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.45. Equity return is now at value -111.20, with -43.70 for asset returns.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), the company’s capital structure generated 68.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.53. Total debt to assets is 34.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

