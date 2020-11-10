The Chart for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) went up by 15.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s stock price has collected 10.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that (CNW) Bausch Health Companies Inc. Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE :BHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BHC is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.24, which is $7.31 above the current price. BHC currently public float of 347.91M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHC was 4.46M shares.

BHC’s Market Performance

BHC stocks went up by 10.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.61% and a quarterly performance of 8.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Bausch Health Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.72% for BHC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BHC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHC reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for BHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BHC, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on August 24th of the current year.

BHC Trading at 15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHC rose by +10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.24. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc. saw -35.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHC starting from Humphries William D., who sale 5,667 shares at the price of $16.17 back on Sep 08. After this action, Humphries William D. now owns 235,035 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc., valued at $91,635 using the latest closing price.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., the Director of Bausch Health Companies Inc., purchase 948,353 shares at $19.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. is holding 17,931,594 shares at $18,246,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.45 for the present operating margin

+50.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stands at -20.79. The total capital return value is set at 4.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.78. Equity return is now at value -270.60, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), the company’s capital structure generated 2,463.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.10. Total debt to assets is 77.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,342.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

