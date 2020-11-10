Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) went down by -14.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that LL Flooring Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LL) Right Now?

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LL is at 2.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.75, which is $1.53 above the current price. LL currently public float of 27.47M and currently shorts hold a 8.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LL was 765.81K shares.

LL’s Market Performance

LL stocks went down by -9.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.87% and a quarterly performance of 7.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 153.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.93% for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.91% for LL stocks with a simple moving average of 58.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $18 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LL reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for LL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 21st, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

LL Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares sank -11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LL fell by -9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +222.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.62. In addition, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. saw 137.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LL starting from Tyson Charles E, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $21.90 back on Aug 12. After this action, Tyson Charles E now owns 51,405 shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., valued at $43,800 using the latest closing price.

Tyson Charles E, the President & CEO of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Tyson Charles E is holding 49,405 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.23 for the present operating margin

+37.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. stands at +0.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.48. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL), the company’s capital structure generated 132.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.01. Total debt to assets is 33.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 79.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

