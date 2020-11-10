Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Just Got Our Attention

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went down by -14.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.26. The company’s stock price has collected 7.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 21 hours ago that Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is at 1.10.

NBIX currently public float of 90.04M and currently shorts hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBIX was 814.66K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX stocks went up by 7.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.54% and a quarterly performance of -9.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.52% for NBIX stocks with a simple moving average of -17.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $136. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 04th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NBIX, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

NBIX Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.00. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw -4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from BENEVICH ERIC, who sale 20,595 shares at the price of $96.53 back on Nov 02. After this action, BENEVICH ERIC now owns 15,374 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,987,972 using the latest closing price.

Cooke Julie, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 987 shares at $95.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Cooke Julie is holding 9,549 shares at $94,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.75 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.65. Equity return is now at value 29.90, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 79.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.17. Total debt to assets is 38.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored