Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) went up by 36.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s stock price has collected 43.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LIND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIND is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.67, which is -$2.02 below the current price. LIND currently public float of 30.04M and currently shorts hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIND was 528.70K shares.

LIND’s Market Performance

LIND stocks went up by 43.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.09% and a quarterly performance of 33.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.96% for LIND stocks with a simple moving average of 27.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIND

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIND reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LIND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to LIND, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

LIND Trading at 20.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +27.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND rose by +43.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.67. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. saw -32.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from BRESSLER BENJAMIN, who sale 66,055 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Nov 09. After this action, BRESSLER BENJAMIN now owns 20,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., valued at $667,156 using the latest closing price.

Smith, Jr. Thomas S., the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., purchase 338 shares at $11.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that Smith, Jr. Thomas S. is holding 273,322 shares at $3,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Equity return is now at value -75.10, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored