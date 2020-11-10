KB Home (KBH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went down by -10.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.20. The company’s stock price has collected -8.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Azalea Hills, Its Latest New-home Community in Jacksonville, Florida

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE :KBH) Right Now?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBH is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for KB Home declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.92, which is $13.48 above the current price. KBH currently public float of 73.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBH was 1.46M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH stocks went down by -8.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.55% and a quarterly performance of -15.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.00% for KB Home. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.83% for KBH stocks with a simple moving average of -4.85% for the last 200 days.

KBH Trading at -18.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares sank -26.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.44. In addition, KB Home saw -11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from MEZGER JEFFREY T, who sale 123,531 shares at the price of $36.21 back on Nov 05. After this action, MEZGER JEFFREY T now owns 987,490 shares of KB Home, valued at $4,473,053 using the latest closing price.

MEZGER JEFFREY T, the President and CEO of KB Home, sale 258,568 shares at $36.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that MEZGER JEFFREY T is holding 987,490 shares at $9,366,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.59 for the present operating margin

+18.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +5.87. The total capital return value is set at 8.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.03. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 73.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.32. Total debt to assets is 34.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.

