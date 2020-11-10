Is Under Armour Inc. (UA) a Keeper?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) went up by 3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock price has collected 5.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/20 that Under Armour’s Beaten-Down Stock Is Rising Again. Stifel Says It’s a Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Under Armour Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 24 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.15, which is $0.48 above the current price. UA currently public float of 357.27M and currently shorts hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UA was 4.44M shares.

UA’s Market Performance

UA stocks went up by 5.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.25% and a quarterly performance of 37.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.13% for UA stocks with a simple moving average of 32.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

UA Trading at 25.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +22.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.18. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -29.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Eskridge Kevin, who sale 19,348 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Nov 26. After this action, Eskridge Kevin now owns 174,412 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $306,561 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.06 for the present operating margin

+46.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +1.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05.

Based on Under Armour Inc. (UA), the company’s capital structure generated 60.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.67. Total debt to assets is 26.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

