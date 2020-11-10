Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)?

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) went down by -18.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.94. The company’s stock price has collected -9.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Turtle Beach Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results And Raises Full-Year Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ :HEAR) Right Now?

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HEAR is at 2.09.

HEAR currently public float of 12.93M and currently shorts hold a 17.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEAR was 554.60K shares.

HEAR’s Market Performance

HEAR stocks went down by -9.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.56% and a quarterly performance of 3.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.33% for Turtle Beach Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.97% for HEAR stocks with a simple moving average of 30.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEAR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for HEAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEAR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $28 based on the research report published on November 06th of the current year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEAR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for HEAR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HEAR, setting the target price at $23.50 in the report published on September 30th of the current year.

HEAR Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares sank -13.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEAR fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.91. In addition, Turtle Beach Corporation saw 79.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEAR starting from Stark Juergen M., who sale 37,629 shares at the price of $17.78 back on Sep 18. After this action, Stark Juergen M. now owns 94,176 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation, valued at $669,196 using the latest closing price.

Stark Juergen M., the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of Turtle Beach Corporation, sale 56,000 shares at $17.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Stark Juergen M. is holding 127,805 shares at $973,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.94 for the present operating margin

+32.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turtle Beach Corporation stands at +7.65. The total capital return value is set at 17.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.13. Equity return is now at value 59.40, with 30.10 for asset returns.

Based on Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), the company’s capital structure generated 27.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.66. Total debt to assets is 13.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

