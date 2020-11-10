Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 33.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s stock price has collected 47.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in AMC Entertainment, Norwegian Cruise Line, Delta Air Lines, American Express, or Dave & Buster’s?

Is It Worth Investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :PLAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAY is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is -$2.66 below the current price. PLAY currently public float of 38.11M and currently shorts hold a 29.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAY was 5.77M shares.

PLAY’s Market Performance

PLAY stocks went up by 47.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.17% and a quarterly performance of 54.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.17% for PLAY stocks with a simple moving average of 33.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $25 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 18th of the current year.

PLAY Trading at 43.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +58.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +47.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.05. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw -38.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Bowman Scott Justin, who sale 6,576 shares at the price of $18.84 back on Sep 15. After this action, Bowman Scott Justin now owns 35,424 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $123,915 using the latest closing price.

Mulleady John, the SVP, RE & Dev of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., sale 13,053 shares at $19.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Mulleady John is holding 34,395 shares at $252,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.33 for the present operating margin

+17.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 11.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,129.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.86. Total debt to assets is 80.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,093.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 127.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

