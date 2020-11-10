Is Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) a Keeper?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) went up by 27.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.00. The company’s stock price has collected 35.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Laredo Petroleum Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE :LPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPI is at 4.53.

LPI currently public float of 8.97M and currently shorts hold a 17.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPI was 427.22K shares.

LPI’s Market Performance

LPI stocks went up by 35.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.70% and a quarterly performance of -34.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Laredo Petroleum Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.55% for LPI stocks with a simple moving average of -26.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LPI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LPI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LPI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

LPI Trading at 9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares surge +18.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPI rose by +35.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.92. In addition, Laredo Petroleum Inc. saw -80.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPI starting from PIGOTT M. JASON, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Feb 28. After this action, PIGOTT M. JASON now owns 1,024,579 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Albrecht William E, the Director of Laredo Petroleum Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Albrecht William E is holding 100,000 shares at $99,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPI

Equity return is now at value -166.80, with -46.60 for asset returns.

