Is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) a Keeper?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.16. The company’s stock price has collected 10.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/20 that A Deutsche Bank Turnaround Needs More Than Trading Success

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE :DB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DB is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 10 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.10, which is -$2.94 below the current price. DB currently public float of 1.91B and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DB was 3.87M shares.

DB’s Market Performance

DB stocks went up by 10.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.44% and a quarterly performance of 11.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.13% for DB stocks with a simple moving average of 23.47% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at 15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw 36.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at -14.23. The total capital return value is set at -0.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.12. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 277.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.51. Total debt to assets is 11.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 4.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

