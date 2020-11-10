Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) went down by -20.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.75. The company’s stock price has collected -11.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 15 hours ago that Zoom, Peloton, Etsy lead stay-at-home tech selloff after upbeat Pfizer vaccine announcement

Is It Worth Investing in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ :PTON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $135.42, which is $22.53 above the current price. PTON currently public float of 241.74M and currently shorts hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTON was 21.92M shares.

PTON’s Market Performance

PTON stocks went down by -11.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.70% and a quarterly performance of 53.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 325.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.79% for Peloton Interactive Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.13% for PTON stocks with a simple moving average of 69.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTON stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for PTON by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PTON in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $145 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTON reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for PTON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PTON, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on October 22nd of the current year.

PTON Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares sank -21.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON fell by -11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +220.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.30. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc. saw 252.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Garavaglia Mariana, who sale 5,208 shares at the price of $112.02 back on Nov 03. After this action, Garavaglia Mariana now owns 1,101 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., valued at $583,390 using the latest closing price.

Garavaglia Mariana, the Chief Bus. Operations Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc., sale 4,688 shares at $122.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Garavaglia Mariana is holding 1,101 shares at $572,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -7.90 for asset returns.

