Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) went up by 43.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.13. The company’s stock price has collected 34.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Private Placement of up to $5.0 Million of Convertible Debentures

Is It Worth Investing in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ :MDRR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. MDRR currently public float of 3.20M and currently shorts hold a 7.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDRR was 2.32M shares.

MDRR’s Market Performance

MDRR stocks went up by 34.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 116.10% and a quarterly performance of 60.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.04% for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.07% for MDRR stocks with a simple moving average of 28.41% for the last 200 days.

MDRR Trading at 60.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.73%, as shares surge +117.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRR rose by +34.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. saw -26.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+13.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stands at -35.43. The total capital return value is set at -4.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.37. Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR), the company’s capital structure generated 327.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.59. Total debt to assets is 71.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 66.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

